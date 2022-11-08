Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy

Doctor Jeffrey McGovern, 12th Air Force historian, gives a briefing to 435th Air Ground Operations Wing leaders at Pointe du Hoc, France on August 11, 2022. McGovern previously served as the 435th AGOW historian, and he returned to lead a historical tour through Normandy, France as part of a Battle Staff Ride during the AGOW’s commanders’ conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

