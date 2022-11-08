Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 1 of 9]

    Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.11.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing walk on Omaha Beach during a Battle Staff Ride in Normandy, France on August 11, 2022. BSR participants visited multiple locations and historic sites where aspects of Operation Neptune took place in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

    Weaponizing Legacy: 435 AGOW visits Normandy

