435th Air Ground Operations Wing senior leaders hike up to Normandy American Cemetery from Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on August 11, 2022. 435th AGOW leaders visited Normandy as part of a Battle Staff Ride during their commanders’ conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 16:36 Photo ID: 7380904 VIRIN: 220818-F-MW015-1002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.9 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.