    Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 3 of 9]

    Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy

    RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing senior leaders hike up to Normandy American Cemetery from Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on August 11, 2022. 435th AGOW leaders visited Normandy as part of a Battle Staff Ride during their commanders’ conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller) 

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 16:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weaponizing Legacy: 435 AGOW visits Normandy

    Germany
    USAFE
    France
    435th AGOW
    D-Day
    AGOW
    Battle Staff Ride

