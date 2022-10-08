U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing command chief, rubs sand into the engraved lettering of a headstone during a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, France on August 11, 2022. The ceremony involves placing sand from Omaha Beach in the lettering of the headstones, followed by the placing of American and French flags. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7380905
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-MW015-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weaponizing Legacy: 435 AGOW visits Normandy
