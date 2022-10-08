Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy

A staff member rubs sand into the engraved lettering of a headstone during a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, France on August 11, 2022. The ceremony involves placing sand from Omaha Beach in the lettering of the headstones, followed by the placing of American and French flags. The process is meant to honor service members who gave their lies during Operation Neptune (D-Day) on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

