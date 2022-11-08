Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 7 of 9]

    Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy

    08.11.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller 

    Members of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing visit Utah Beach in Normandy, France on August 12, 2022. Members visited historic sites during a Battle Staff Ride as part of the AGOW’s commanders’ conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

    Weaponizing Legacy: 435 AGOW visits Normandy

    Germany
    USAFE
    France
    435th AGOW
    D-Day
    AGOW
    Battle Staff Ride

