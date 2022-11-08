Members of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing visit Utah Beach in Normandy, France on August 12, 2022. Members visited historic sites during a Battle Staff Ride as part of the AGOW’s commanders’ conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7380908
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-MW015-1008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weaponizing Legacy: 435 AGOW visits Normandy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT