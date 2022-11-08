Members of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing visit Utah Beach in Normandy, France on August 12, 2022. Members visited historic sites during a Battle Staff Ride as part of the AGOW’s commanders’ conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 16:37 Photo ID: 7380908 VIRIN: 220819-F-MW015-1008 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.64 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.