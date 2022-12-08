Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy

435th Air Ground Operations Wing leaders pose for a group photo at the crash site of a 435th Troop Carrier Group glider in Normandy, France on August 12, 2022. The 435th TCG played a key role in providing airlift during Operation Neptune in 1944, and the 435th AGOW visited the historic site to honor their predecessors and learn more about their wing’s legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 Location: RP, DE