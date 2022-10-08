4. 435th Air Ground Operations Wing leaders pose for a group photo at Normandy American Cemetery, France on August 11, 2022. 435th AGOW leaders visited Normandy as part of a Battle Staff Ride during their commanders’ conference, and they visited the headstones of two 435th Troop Carrier Group Airmen who died during Operation Neptune in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Ridge Miller)

This work, Weaponizing legacy: 435 AGOW leaders visit Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Ridge Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.