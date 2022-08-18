Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9]

    AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command operations Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre, awards a plaque to Spc. Matthew Ruiz, following his selection as AMC’s Soldider of the Year during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Zamudio, who also claimed the title of AMC’s Best NCO of the Year, is a combat arms advisor for Security Assistance Training Management Organization at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

