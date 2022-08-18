Army Materiel Command operations Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre, awards a plaque to Spc. Matthew Ruiz, following his selection as AMC’s Soldider of the Year during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Zamudio, who also claimed the title of AMC’s Best NCO of the Year, is a combat arms advisor for Security Assistance Training Management Organization at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7378749
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-UU580-0031
|Resolution:
|5748x4324
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT