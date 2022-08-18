Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 1 of 9]

    AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    - (Left to right) Sgt. Collin Roberts, Spc. Patrick Chayeb, Spc. Matthew Ruiz, Spc. Alyssa Reyes, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Zamudio were all recognized as AMC’s first-ever Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. AMC is one of 12 commands across the Army that will have a squad compete in the Army level competition at the end of September. The squad is comprised of five Soldiers – a squad leader, team leader and three squad members.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

