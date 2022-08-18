AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior

- (Left to right) Sgt. Collin Roberts, Spc. Patrick Chayeb, Spc. Matthew Ruiz, Spc. Alyssa Reyes, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Zamudio were all recognized as AMC’s first-ever Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. AMC is one of 12 commands across the Army that will have a squad compete in the Army level competition at the end of September. The squad is comprised of five Soldiers – a squad leader, team leader and three squad members.

