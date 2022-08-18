- (Left to right) Sgt. Collin Roberts, Spc. Patrick Chayeb, Spc. Matthew Ruiz, Spc. Alyssa Reyes, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Zamudio were all recognized as AMC’s first-ever Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. AMC is one of 12 commands across the Army that will have a squad compete in the Army level competition at the end of September. The squad is comprised of five Soldiers – a squad leader, team leader and three squad members.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7378729
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-UU580-0006
|Resolution:
|6156x4024
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT