Army Materiel Command operations Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre, awards a plaque to Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Zamudio, following his selection as AMC’s NCO of the Year during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Zamudio, who also claimed the title of AMC’s Best NCO of the Year, is a combat arms advisor for Security Assistance Training Management Organization at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 13:29 Photo ID: 7378745 VIRIN: 220818-A-UU580-0030 Resolution: 4152x3923 Size: 1.99 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.