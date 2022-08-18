Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 3 of 9]

    AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Army Materiel Command acting deputy commanding general awards an Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Matthew Ruiz, following his selection to AMC’s Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Ruiz, who also claimed the title of AMC’s Best Soldier of the Year, serves as the Better Opportunities for Single Soldier’s Vice President for U.S. Army Garrison-Alaska.

