AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Army Materiel Command acting deputy commanding general awards an Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Matthew Ruiz, following his selection to AMC’s Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Ruiz, who also claimed the title of AMC’s Best Soldier of the Year, serves as the Better Opportunities for Single Soldier’s Vice President for U.S. Army Garrison-Alaska.

