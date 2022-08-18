AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Army Materiel Command acting deputy commanding general, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Zamudio, following his selection to AMC’s Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Zamudio, who also claimed the title of AMC’s Best NCO of the Year, is a combat arms advisor for Security Assistance Training Management Organization at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

