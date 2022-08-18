Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Army Materiel Command acting deputy commanding general, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Sgt. Collin Roberts following his selection to AMC’s Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Roberts serves as a military police officer with U.S. Army Garrison-West Point, New York.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 13:29 Photo ID: 7378733 VIRIN: 220818-A-UU580-0028 Resolution: 4656x4396 Size: 2.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.