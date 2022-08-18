AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Army Materiel Command acting deputy commanding general, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Sgt. Deven Guelde. He will serve as an alternate for the Best Squad Competition during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Guelde is currently stationed at U.S. Army Garrison-Benelux Directorate of Emergency Services as an operations sergeant.

