Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Army Materiel Command acting deputy commanding general, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Alyssa Reyes following her selection to AMC’s Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Reyes is assigned to U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii as a religious affairs specialist.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7378732
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-UU580-0027
|Resolution:
|4596x3652
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior
