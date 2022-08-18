AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Army Materiel Command acting deputy commanding general, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Alyssa Reyes following her selection to AMC’s Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Reyes is assigned to U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii as a religious affairs specialist.

