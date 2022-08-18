Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Army Materiel Command acting deputy commanding general, awards an Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Patrick Chayeb following his selection to AMC’s Best Squad during an August 18 luncheon at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Chayeb serves as a military police officer at U.S. Army Garrison-Benelux.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 13:29 Photo ID: 7378730 VIRIN: 220818-A-UU580-0025 Resolution: 4788x4060 Size: 2.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC reveals Best Squad, Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.