Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Maiden, a Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, holds up his injury card depicting a simulated eye wound during a training exercise, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Maiden operated as a simulated casualty during the medical training event, which helped Soldiers of C Co better prepare for similar situations they may encounter when deployed. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

