    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9]

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Maiden, a Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, holds up his injury card depicting a simulated eye wound during a training exercise, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Maiden operated as a simulated casualty during the medical training event, which helped Soldiers of C Co better prepare for similar situations they may encounter when deployed. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7371600
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-QP664-1780
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio National Guard
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Latvian Land Forces
    Northern Strike 22

