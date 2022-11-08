U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Maiden, a Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, holds up his injury card depicting a simulated eye wound during a training exercise, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Maiden operated as a simulated casualty during the medical training event, which helped Soldiers of C Co better prepare for similar situations they may encounter when deployed. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7371600
|VIRIN:
|220811-Z-QP664-1780
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
