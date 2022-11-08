Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

U.S. Army Spc. Trent Jones (left), a Behavioral Health Specialist assigned toCharlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, and U.S. Army Pfc. Ethan Grieser, a Biomedical Equipment Specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, discuss and maintain accountability of casualties during a simulated training event, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The event helped Soldiers maintain readiness for real-world situations by simulating casualty and triage situations they may encounter in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

