    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 2 of 9]

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Lativian Tactical Savers, assigned to the Latvian Land Forces, alongside a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, treat a simulated casualty during a medical triage exercise, August 11, 2022 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The exercise was conducted as part of Operation Northern Strike, the annual training event for over 2,000 Ohio and Michigan National Guard Soldiers who worked side-by-side with allies from Latvia, the United Kingdom, and others to maintain cohesion and battlefield readiness amongst units and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

    Ohio National Guard
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Latvian Land Forces
    Northern Strike 22

