Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 4 of 9]

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Troyray Gillespie (left), a Brigade Maintenance Officer assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, and U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Maiden (right), a Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, await medical evacuation during a simulated training event as a part of Operation Northern Strike, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The event was conducted to simulate possible real-world triage events Soldiers might encounter when deployed or activated in order to better prepare them to treat, care for, and save lives on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7371595
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-QP664-1779
    Resolution: 5853x3902
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training
    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training
    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training
    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training
    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training
    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training
    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training
    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training
    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Latvian Land Forces
    Northern Strike 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT