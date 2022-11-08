Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Troyray Gillespie (left), a Brigade Maintenance Officer assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, and U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Maiden (right), a Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, await medical evacuation during a simulated training event as a part of Operation Northern Strike, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The event was conducted to simulate possible real-world triage events Soldiers might encounter when deployed or activated in order to better prepare them to treat, care for, and save lives on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

