Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

U.S. Army Spc. Michael Kapronica, an Information Technology Specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, presents his injury card during a training exercise, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Over the course of the exercise, Soldiers treated simulated casualties to prepare for potential real-world missions where triage and care by priority is necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

