U.S. Army Spc. Michael Kapronica, an Information Technology Specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, presents his injury card during a training exercise, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Over the course of the exercise, Soldiers treated simulated casualties to prepare for potential real-world missions where triage and care by priority is necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7371596
|VIRIN:
|220811-Z-QP664-1748
|Resolution:
|6095x4063
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
