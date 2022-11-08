Lativian Tactical Saver Lance Cpl. Gatis Vasilevskis (left), with the Latvian Land Forces, provides care to U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Watson, a Human Resources Specialist assigned Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, during a triage simulation training for Operation Northern Strike, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. For the duration of Northern Strike, over 2,000 Ohio and Michigan National Guard Soldiers trained alongside allied troops from Latvia, the United Kingdom, and Hungary in order to build battlefield cohesion, tactical readiness, and partnership between allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 19:20 Photo ID: 7371594 VIRIN: 220811-Z-QP664-1724 Resolution: 6442x4295 Size: 14.77 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.