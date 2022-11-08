Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 3 of 9]

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Lativian Tactical Saver Lance Cpl. Gatis Vasilevskis (left), with the Latvian Land Forces, provides care to U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Watson, a Human Resources Specialist assigned Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, during a triage simulation training for Operation Northern Strike, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. For the duration of Northern Strike, over 2,000 Ohio and Michigan National Guard Soldiers trained alongside allied troops from Latvia, the United Kingdom, and Hungary in order to build battlefield cohesion, tactical readiness, and partnership between allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Latvian Land Forces
    Northern Strike 22

