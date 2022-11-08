Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

U.S. Army Ohio National Guard Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, carry a simulated casualty during a field triage exercise as a part of annual training event Operation Northern Strike. During the exercise, Soldiers from C Co trained on how to treat, manage, and evacuate casualties, determining which injuries to prioritize and how to care for all those in need of aid on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

