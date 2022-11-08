U.S. Army Spc. Bobby Carbenia, an Intelligence Analyst assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, holds up his injury card during a field training triage exercise, August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The exercise was conducted as part of annual training event Northern Strike and served to prepare Soldiers for possible real-world scenarios, simulating the need for addressing patients by priority of care. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7371599
|VIRIN:
|220811-Z-QP664-1739
|Resolution:
|6234x4156
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH CANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
