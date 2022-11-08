Ohio National Guard Soldiers Partner With Latvian Allies To Conduct Medical Exercise During Annual Training

U.S. Army Spc. Trent Jones, a Behavioral Health Specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 237th Support Battalion, monitors radio transmissions during a simulated medical exercise August 11, 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Over the course of the exercise, Soldiers were required to triage casualties, evaluating them based upon injury priority and determining the correct course of care, in order to better prepare themselves for possible real-world scenarios of the same calibur. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher

