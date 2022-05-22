Spectators enjoy the second day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The base opened its gates to the public for a free, two-day event to showcase the Air Force and the base’s mission of providing rapid global airlift every day of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 18:20
|Photo ID:
|7227185
|VIRIN:
|220522-F-DA916-1238
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022 Day Two [Image 33 of 33], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT