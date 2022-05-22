The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. This was the first time the Blue Angels performed at Dover AFB since 1991. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 18:20
|Photo ID:
|7227191
|VIRIN:
|220522-F-MO780-4162
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|262.85 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Over Dover: Day Two [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
