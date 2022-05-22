Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over Dover: Day 2 [Image 14 of 33]

    Thunder Over Dover: Day 2

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators discuss the A-10 Thunderbolt II during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The show featured more than 20 different military and civilian aircraft as static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    VIRIN: 220522-F-CJ792-9037
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Thunderbirds
    Dover AFB
    Reunite
    Airshow
    Blue Angels
    Thunder Over Dover

