    Thunder Over Dover 2022 Day Two [Image 24 of 33]

    Thunder Over Dover 2022 Day Two

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during day two of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Thunderbirds performed precision flying maneuvers during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Open House and Airshow May 21-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 18:20
    Photo ID: 7227184
    VIRIN: 220522-F-DA916-1242
    Resolution: 7838x2400
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022 Day Two [Image 33 of 33], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    thunder over dover
    reunuite

