Gymnasts from Fly High gym perform during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The show featured more than 20 different military and civilian aircraft static displays as well as performances from local community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7227177 VIRIN: 220522-F-CJ792-9068 Resolution: 4000x2500 Size: 400.34 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over Dover: Day 2 [Image 33 of 33], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.