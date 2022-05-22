Thunder Over Dover: Day Two

Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks at the opening ceremony on day two of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The show was co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration teams. The co-headlining acts fitted the event’s “Reunite” theme. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

