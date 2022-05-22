Members of the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover AFB, Delaware. The base opened its gates to more than 75,000 spectators for a free, two-day event to showcase the Air Force and the base’s mission of providing rapid global airlift every day of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7227180 VIRIN: 220522-F-DA916-1008 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 4.09 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022 Day Two [Image 33 of 33], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.