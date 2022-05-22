A spectator climbs a rock wall during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The airshow gave visitors the opportunity to see Air Force aircraft spanning the last 75 years and enabled them to talk face-to-face with military personnel about how they execute and sustain rapid global mobility every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7227179 VIRIN: 220522-F-CJ792-9081 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 685.42 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over Dover: Day 2 [Image 33 of 33], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.