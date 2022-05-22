Thunder Over Dover: Day Two

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the tail of a C-5M Super Galaxy during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Thunderbirds performed precision flying maneuvers during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Open House and Airshow May 21-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

