    Thunder Over Dover: Day Two [Image 33 of 33]

    Thunder Over Dover: Day Two

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the tail of a C-5M Super Galaxy during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Thunderbirds performed precision flying maneuvers during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Open House and Airshow May 21-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 18:20
    Photo ID: 7227193
    VIRIN: 220522-F-MO780-6198
    Resolution: 3062x2381
    Size: 147.86 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over Dover: Day Two [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Dover AFB
    Reunite
    Airshow
    Blue Angels
    Thunder Over Dover

