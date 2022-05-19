Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emanuel Parrott, 17th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, explains the sight picture system of the M320 grenade launcher during the weapons display where service members assigned to Goodfellow Air Force Base were able to familiarize themselves with various weapons systems as a part of the celebration of National Police Week, Goodfellow AFB, Texas, May 19, 2022. Visitors were able to handle the weapons and practice clearing procedures of each system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

Date Taken: 05.19.2022
Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US