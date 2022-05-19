Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022

U.S. Air Force military working dog handlers assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo in front of their vehicle during National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 19, 2022. The K-9 handlers held multiple military working dog demonstrations where service members assigned to Goodfellow AFB could witness the importance of our K-9 defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

