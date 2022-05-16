Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022

Members of the 17th Training Wing participate in a “jail and bail” event as a part of the celebration of National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 16, 2022. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

