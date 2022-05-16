Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Peterson, 17th Training Wing Chapel Corps chapel operations non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a mock mugshot photo during a “jail and bail” event as a part of the celebration of National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 16, 2022. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

