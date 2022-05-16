Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, participates in a “jail and bail” event as a part of the celebration of National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 16, 2022. The 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted multiple events across the base to raise awareness for police week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

