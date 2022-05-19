U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reginald Conyers, 17th Security Forces military working dog handler, prepares a military working dog demonstration as a part of the celebration of National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 19, 2022. Military working dogs play a vital role in force protection measures such as base defense, narcotics detection, and unexploded ordnance detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 12:02
|Photo ID:
|7224771
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-ED409-2062
|Resolution:
|3278x4912
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT