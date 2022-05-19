Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 12:02 Photo ID: 7224771 VIRIN: 220519-F-ED409-2062 Resolution: 3278x4912 Size: 7.88 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.