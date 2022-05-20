Photo By Senior Airman Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force military working dog handlers assigned to the 17th Security Forces...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force military working dog handlers assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo in front of their vehicle during National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 19, 2022. The K-9 handlers held multiple military working dog demonstrations where service members assigned to Goodfellow AFB could witness the importance of our K-9 defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted Police Week 2022 at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 16-20.



Police week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support to law enforcement, survivors, and citizens. Goodfellow honored 38 fallen law enforcement professionals who gave their lives in the line of duty.



“National Police Week is a time for us to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country and their city,” said Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Parrott, 17th SFS combat arms instructor. “It is really important for everyone to realize what we’re doing and why.”



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as Police Week. Since the first service memorial gathering in Senate Park, Washington D.C., agencies across the nation have held events to honor fallen officers and acknowledge their sacrifices.



The 17th SFS held multiple events including a shooting competion, a weapons display, and military working dog exhibit. These events gave an upclose look at the capabilities of the 17th SFS.



“Every year in May,1 we hold these events to bring awareness to the local law enforcement,” said Senior Airman Reginald Conyers, 17th SFS military working dog handler. “The events shine light on the officers that have fallen and gives everyone a chance to have insight to what we do.”