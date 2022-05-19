Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don't care: Police Week 2022

    Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reginald Conyers, 17th Security Forces military working dog handler, conducts a chase scenario with his partner MWD Zekk as a part of the celebration of National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 19, 2022. Military working dogs play a vital role in force protection measures such as base defense, narcotics detection, and unexploded ordnance detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 12:02
    VIRIN: 220519-F-ED409-2066
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

