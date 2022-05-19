Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022 [Image 2 of 11]

    Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force combat arms instructors assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo behind their weapons demonstration display during National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 19, 2022. CATM instructors held an open air display for members of the 17th Training Wing to familiarize themselves with various weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 12:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
