U.S. Air Force combat arms instructors assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo behind their weapons demonstration display during National Police Week, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 19, 2022. CATM instructors held an open air display for members of the 17th Training Wing to familiarize themselves with various weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 12:01 Photo ID: 7224765 VIRIN: 220519-F-ED409-2018 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.68 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Put your hands up! -in the air like you just don’t care: Police Week 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.