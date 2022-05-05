A maintainer with the 353d Special Operations Wing conducts post-flight inspections inside the wheel-well of an MC-130J Commando II at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland, New Zealand, following a training sortie during exercise Teak Net 22, May 5, 2022. Training and real-world contingency deployments require a full profile of maintenance personnel to ensure aircraft readiness for high-tempo flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7198363
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-OD463-1173
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NZ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT