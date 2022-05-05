Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 7 of 10]

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

    RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers with the 353d Special Operations Wing conduct post-flight inspections under an MC-130J Commando II at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland, New Zealand, following a training sortie during exercise Teak Net 22, May 5, 2022. Training and real-world contingency deployments require a full profile of maintenance personnel to ensure aircraft readiness for high-tempo flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7198360
    VIRIN: 220505-F-OD463-1158
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NZ
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22
    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    Interoperability
    Special Operations
    MC-130J Commando II
    Allies and Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT