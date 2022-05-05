An MC-130J Commando II pilot with the 353d Special Operations Wing looks through their head-up display while executing terrain-following flight maneuvers during a low-level training sortie as part of exercise Teak Net 22 over New Zealand’s South Island, May 5, 2022. U.S. Air Force MC-130J and Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules aircrew flew together to share tactics and techniques that increase the interoperability of both nations’ air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7198357
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-OD463-1008
|Resolution:
|5908x3324
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NZ
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
