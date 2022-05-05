Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

    RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Commando II pilot with the 353d Special Operations Wing flies a low-level training sortie as part of exercise Teak Net 22 over New Zealand’s South Island, May 5, 2022. U.S. Air Force MC-130J and Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules aircrew flew together to share tactics and techniques that increase the interoperability of both nations’ air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7198359
    VIRIN: 220505-F-OD463-1095
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: RNZAF BASE AUCKLAND, NZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal New Zealand Air Force
    Interoperability
    Special Operations
    MC-130J Commando II
    Allies and Partners

