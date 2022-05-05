353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

An MC-130J Commando II flies above New Zealand’s Southern Island during a low-level training sortie as part of exercise Teak Net 22, May 5, 2022. During Teak Net 22 U.S. and Royal New Zealand Air Forces work together to build interoperability and execute complex, realistic operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

