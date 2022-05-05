353 SOW, 40 SQ conduct low-level flight training during TN22

MC-130J Commando II pilots with the 353d Special Operations Wing execute terrain-following flight maneuvers during a low-level training sortie as part of exercise Teak Net 22 over New Zealand’s South Island, May 5, 2022. U.S. Air Force MC-130J and Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules aircrew flew together to share tactics and techniques that increase the interoperability of both nations’ air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

